Meadowhall announces bank holiday opening hours and it's complicated
Meadowhall has announced its bank holiday opening times - but warned some retailers may do their own thing and the Oasis food area has its own timetable.
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
The megamall opens at 10am on Monday May 1 and closes earlier than normal at 8pm.
The centre’s website also states ‘some retailers may vary from these times’ and urges shoppers to check first.
Normally, Meadowhall is open 10am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday.