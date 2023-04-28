News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall announces bank holiday opening hours and it's complicated

Meadowhall has announced its bank holiday opening times - but warned some retailers may do their own thing and the Oasis food area has its own timetable.

By David Walsh
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST

The megamall opens at 10am on Monday May 1 and closes earlier than normal at 8pm.

The Oasis Dining Quarter opens 9am-10pm on bank holiday Monday.

The centre’s website also states ‘some retailers may vary from these times’ and urges shoppers to check first.

Normally, Meadowhall is open 10am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday.