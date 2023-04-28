American fried chicken chain Popeyes is advertising jobs for a new branch in Sheffield’s Meadowhall – and you could get paid up to £42,000 a year. Jobs for the new branch have started to be advertised with the restaurant looking to fill a range of roles including general manager, assistant general manager and a shift manager.

Pay for these roles vary, but the general manager role has been advertised with a competitive salary of up to £42,000 a year – earning you more than a teacher. The assistant general manager could also bag a salary of up to £32,000 – and both those top roles come with bonus pay. The shift manager will also earn between £11 and £12.50 an hour.

The general manager job description reads: “At Popeyes UK we are on a mission to be the most loved chicken brand in the UK, we have very ambitious growth plans and we want our people to grow with us. Working at Popeyes UK is not just a job, it's a chance to be part of a vibrant and supportive community.

A number of job vacancies have been posted online to fill roles at a new Popeyes branch in Meadowhall.

“As a restaurant General Manager, you will have the opportunity to be part of a dynamic and fast-paced environment, where you will interact with customers and serve the best authentic Louisiana-style chicken.”

Benefits of the role include free meals on shift, training, career progression, and flexible scheduling for a work life balance. There is also an ‘achievable’ bonus scheme where you can earn up to 10 per cent of your annual salary.

While a date for an opening has not yet been mentioned, the latest job vacancy expiry date is on Sunday, May 28, so we can assume a date after that. Popeyes UK has been approached for more information.

Earlier this month, Popeyes revealed plans to open up its first UK drive-thru which will be located at Parkgate Shopping Centre in Rotherham. Its opening day is set for 11am on May 15, and the first drive-thru customer will be listed in the Popeyes UK hall-of-fame with the opportunity to win free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year.

