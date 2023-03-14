News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
37 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
5 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Massarella’s makes announcement about cafes in Meadowhall and Atkinsons in Sheffield

The boss of a coffee shop chain has updated customers on its remaining outlets after announcing plans to leave Chesterfield.

By David Walsh
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

Daniela Massarella, marketing and food development director at Massarella Catering Group, spoke out after the firm said it will close its store after more than 30 years in the town’s Pavements shopping centre at the end of the month. The firm has cafes on Park Lane in Meadowhall and in Atkinson’s department store on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

She said: “All our other sites are totally unaffected, Chesterfield was out of lease at the end of this month and unfortunately despite our best efforts we were unable to agree a satisfactory new lease with the landlord of that centre.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Massarella’s was founded by Italian immigrants in 1864. It grew into a substantial ice cream business and distributed its products throughout the Midlands and the North of England. The family business became one of the largest ice cream manufacturers in Europe and was sold in the 1950’s.

Most Popular
Caffe Massarella at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, is rated 4 and a half stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor.
Caffe Massarella at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, is rated 4 and a half stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor.
Caffe Massarella at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, is rated 4 and a half stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

In 1963, Ronnie Massarella bought back part of the retail business and built it up to become one of the leading ice cream retailers before the business, which is still family owned, branched out further into cafes and catering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In March 2020, at the start of the Covid outbreak, subsidiary Massarella Gelaterie Ltd closed all 32 of its outlets, all of which were in House of Fraser stores, including the one in Meadowhall which employed 15. The Group is based at Thurcroft Hall, Brookhouse, Laughton-en-le-Morthen, Sheffield.

Massarella's cafe is on the ground floor in Atkinsons on The Moor. Pic by BeerCentral
Massarella's cafe is on the ground floor in Atkinsons on The Moor. Pic by BeerCentral
Massarella's cafe is on the ground floor in Atkinsons on The Moor. Pic by BeerCentral
Massarella's in Chesterfield is to close after 30 years in the Pavements shopping centre.
Massarella's in Chesterfield is to close after 30 years in the Pavements shopping centre.
Massarella's in Chesterfield is to close after 30 years in the Pavements shopping centre.