Meadowhall has come in for stinging criticism for opening in the snow.

Dozens lined up to slam the mega-mall for trading yesterday when official advice was to avoid all but ‘essential’ travel. The plight of staff attempting to reach the centre when roads were closed and much public transport was not running came up again and again on its Facebook page.

Others thought shopping was inappropriate on a day of extreme weather. But there was support from some who pointed out many other shops and businesses were open as usual.

Tracey Lee wrote: “All advice is don’t travel unless essential. How unfair on staff.”

The snow was so deep snow ploughs were used in Sheffield. Pic by Simon Walkden.

Holly Jayne Talbot: “Wrong decision today Meadowhall, all public transport is suspended for a start, should at least close till midday and reassess then, putting staff in a very difficult position of what’s safe and what’s expected of them.”

Suzanne Clark: “My daughter is expected to get to work despite not being able to get her car out and all buses cancelled. She is having to walk 40 minutes to the nearest train station. She will finish at nine tonight and if the trains are running on time will be lucky to make it home before 10.30pm.”

Kate Paterson responded: “Utterly ridiculous. They shouldn’t have opened, I hope they see sense and close and your daughter gets home safely.”

Joanna Fellows: “Surely public safety and safety of staff should be first priority. Roads are not safe.”

Bosses at the mega-mall said the centre was open but due to snow overnight it could take some of the teams longer than normal to get in. They also advised customers to use the lower level undercover car parks while they cleared and gritted the others.

Samantha Cox: “They always do this…Meadowhall, you need to treat your staff better!”

Karen Duffy: “How are you expecting the staff to get there? Fly?”

Lorraine Bentley was sardonic: “Customers will still come in for their essential new outfit or something.”

Jade Brown: “I don’t get why everyone moans at Meadowhall every time they open when there’s rubbish weather, they aren't the only place open you know?”

Claire A Belle: “Loads of people moaning at them being open and if they shut there would be a whole other bunch of people moaning that the country shouldn’t grind to a halt because of a day of snow.”