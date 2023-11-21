News you can trust since 1887
Jason Gaskin: Huge turnout for funeral of man known as 'Big Red' in Doncaster as murder inquiry continues

Hundreds of mourners turned out to say their final farewells to Jason Gaskin, known as Big Red, today in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT

Pubs in the city shut as a mark of respect and police issued advice to motorists as traffic came to a standstill with cars lining the streets leading to the funeral at St Peter-in-Chains Church in Chequer Road.

Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road, Balby, at 1am on October 29.

Despite the best efforts of the public and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today’s funeral was followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Three people have been arrested over his death and bailed by detectives.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man on the day of the murder and a second man the day after.

A 39-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.

The funeral car makes its way to the chuch.

The funeral car makes its way to the chuch.

Mourners gather outside the church.

Mourners gather outside the church.

The pallbearers carry John into church.

The pallbearers carry John into church.

Hundreds turned out.

Hundreds turned out.

