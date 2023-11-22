News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 33 nostalgic photos of headteachers at city schools during the 90s and noughties

While their job often required them to instil discipline, these images show how many did so while earning the admiration of colleagues and children

Robert Cumber
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

A trip to the headteacher's office could be a fraught experience for pupils and parents alike.

These nostalgic photos show some of the people in charge of schools across Sheffield during the 90s and noughties.

They were the public servants tasked with keeping order, gaining the respect of pupils, and supporting staff to help students to excel to the best of their abilities.

While their job often required them to instil discipline, these images show how many did so while earning the admiration of colleagues and children.

The schools featured in this retro photo gallery include Silverdale School, Birley Spa School, King Edward VII School, Chaucer School and Ecclesfield Comprehensive School, among many others.

Do they bring back memories of your school days?

Shirecliffe Junior School, on Penrith Road, Sheffield, where headteacher John Cole is retiring after 34 years in education. John is pictured on his Honda 90. He is planning to buy a Harley Davison and spend three months biking in America

1. Shirecliffe Junior School

Shirecliffe Junior School, on Penrith Road, Sheffield, where headteacher John Cole is retiring after 34 years in education. John is pictured on his Honda 90. He is planning to buy a Harley Davison and spend three months biking in America Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Headteacher Cath Auton and her husband Rod, the deputy headteacher, who were both retiring from King Edward VII Lower School, are honoured with a surprise presentation in the school dining hall

2. King Edward VII Lower School

Headteacher Cath Auton and her husband Rod, the deputy headteacher, who were both retiring from King Edward VII Lower School, are honoured with a surprise presentation in the school dining hall Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Headteacher Helen Storey overlooking the site of the new Silverdale School in Sheffield

3. Silverdale School

Headteacher Helen Storey overlooking the site of the new Silverdale School in Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bethany School, on Finlay Street, Sheffield, are chair of governors Geoff Lawrence, headteacher Ken Walze and Steve Warburton, the first chair of govenors. Each is holding a stone to add to the garden fountain

4. Bethany School

Pictured celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bethany School, on Finlay Street, Sheffield, are chair of governors Geoff Lawrence, headteacher Ken Walze and Steve Warburton, the first chair of govenors. Each is holding a stone to add to the garden fountain Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

