While their job often required them to instil discipline, these images show how many did so while earning the admiration of colleagues and children

A trip to the headteacher's office could be a fraught experience for pupils and parents alike.

These nostalgic photos show some of the people in charge of schools across Sheffield during the 90s and noughties.

They were the public servants tasked with keeping order, gaining the respect of pupils, and supporting staff to help students to excel to the best of their abilities.

While their job often required them to instil discipline, these images show how many did so while earning the admiration of colleagues and children.

The schools featured in this retro photo gallery include Silverdale School, Birley Spa School, King Edward VII School, Chaucer School and Ecclesfield Comprehensive School, among many others.

Do they bring back memories of your school days?

1 . Shirecliffe Junior School Shirecliffe Junior School, on Penrith Road, Sheffield, where headteacher John Cole is retiring after 34 years in education. John is pictured on his Honda 90. He is planning to buy a Harley Davison and spend three months biking in America Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . King Edward VII Lower School Headteacher Cath Auton and her husband Rod, the deputy headteacher, who were both retiring from King Edward VII Lower School, are honoured with a surprise presentation in the school dining hall Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Silverdale School Headteacher Helen Storey overlooking the site of the new Silverdale School in Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales