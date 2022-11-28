The Swiss company will be in the former Paperchase shop between Beaverbrooks and French Connection on the Upper Arcade - the wing that leads to M&S.

It promises to stock products not available in supermarkets. Some nine jobs will be created. Hoardings announcing its arrival ‘soon’ have been up for some weeks. Now bosses say it will open in December.

Faythe King, retail director at Lindt, said: “We are very excited to be opening our new concept design boutique in Meadowhall just in time for the festive period. This is a very special time of year for the Lindt brand where we hope to make our customers feel special, share the magic and bring people together in a spirit of celebration.

“Our chocolate shops are the perfect way to live our purpose by enchanting the world with chocolate and our friendly chocolate advisors will help you choose something for every occasion.”