Lucky cafe operator chosen for 'goldmine' site in Sheffield's popular Botanical Gardens

A lucky cafe operator has been announced for Sheffield’s ‘goldmine’ Botanical Gardens site promising to serve up 'breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee and bakes in the most beautiful setting imaginable'.

Amy from Joni - which has venues in Oughtibridge and Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet - said: "We're incredibly excited to announce our Joni family is expanding and will be opening a new site to bring you our signature breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee and bakes in the most beautiful setting imaginable; the Botanical Gardens!

"Since opening our little shop in Oughtibridge we've been overwhelmed by support from our locals and the wider reach of Sheffield and have continued to grow our family when we opened Joni at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet last year. We can't wait to serve up spritz brunches and sunset tapas overlooking the gardens. More details coming soon!"

Work will start in the next few days to refurbish the old Curator’s House Tea Rooms near the Clarkehouse Road entrance, officials say, set to include improved toilets.

The Curator's House Cafe Bistro opened in March 2013 and closed last year. It had a Tripadvisor rating of 2.5 out of five and appears to have been dogged by claims of slow service and poor hygiene. Many reviewers also spotted its amazing potential - with no nearby rivals and vast numbers of potential customers. One wrote that it had the ‘potential to be a goldmine’.

The city council’s parks department advertised for a new operator on a 10-year lease in March last year. Almost 12 months later it is coming back to life.

The Botanical Gardens are one of the jewels in the crown of Sheffield’s parks and gardens, featuring listed glasshouses, a bear pit and hundreds of rare plants and trees in its 19 acres. The gardens are a Grade II site of special historic and architectural interest visited by thousands of people every year and host major events including a firework display, plays and concerts.

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the communities, parks and leisure policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “A thriving café makes a huge difference to visitors’ experience within our parks, gardens and woodlands and we know that the gardens have been crying out for improvements to these facilities for some time now."

