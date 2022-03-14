Chance to run cafe in Sheffield's beautiful Botanical Gardens that is popular with Google reviewers

Well this could be your chance.

Sheffield Council is looking for someone to run The Curator’s Cafe in the beautiful surroundings of the Botanical Gardens, just off Ecclesall Road.

In a post on Twitter, the authority's parks department said: “We are looking to let The Curator’s Café, in the Botanical Gardens, on a 10-year lease.

The cafe is popular with visitors, many of which have taken to posting reviews on Google.

The venue has an average of 3.8 stars out of five based on 122 reviews.

Sheffield's Botanical Gardens.

One described enjoying coffee and scones in the “beautiful setting”.