Campaign launched to halt Sheffield Lloyds Bank closure as it’s ‘last in the community’

Labour Park and Arbourthorne ward councillors Ben Miskell and Nabeela Mowlana reacted after Lloyds Bank announced that its branch on City Road, Intake is set to close in November.

The firm also announced that its city centre branch on The Moor would go.

Launching an online petition to stop the closure, Coun Miskell, who is also Labour’s spokesperson on economic development in the city, said: “We’ve been inundated by concerned residents who want Lloyds to reconsider their closure plans.”

“Closing bank branches in deprived communities is not a responsible action to be taking and leaves some of the most vulnerable residents, as well as local businesses, without proper access to banking services.

“Last year Lloyds Banking Group made £5.9 billion in profit. They aren’t hard pressed for cash, like many people in South Yorkshire facing the brunt of a cost-of-living crisis. We deserve better from this huge company”.

‘It feels like Lloyds are deserting us’

In a letter to councillors advising of the closure, Liz Delahaye from Lloyds Bank said: “We’re constantly transforming our branch network as we reflect changing customer demand for branch transactions and services.

“Sometimes this will mean we make the difficult decisions to permanently close a branch.”.

The firm said it has an arrangement with the Post Office for customers to carry out transactions.

Long-time customer Michelle Savage, from Arbourthorne, said: “It has been my bank for 43 years. We will all have to travel so much further in future.

“There used to have lots of banks nearby but this is the last one. Lots of elderly people will be lost without it, as not everyone can use the internet to do their banking.

“It feels like Lloyds are deserting us and just don’t care about the impact closing the branch will have in the local community”.

Coun Mowlana hit back at claims by Lloyds that the closure reflected changing customer demands, saying: “It’s only a few years back that the taxpayer bailed out Lloyds Banking Group from collapse.