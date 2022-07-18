Protected status would cover the 400-space feature as well as the main department store in Barker’s Pool – which until recently was home to John Lewis – and it would ‘set the bar higher’ for permission, according to historian Robin Hughes.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council wants to flatten the 400-space multi-storey car park to make the up-for-sale site more attractive to developers and reduce the number of vehicles in the city centre.

A report states it is ‘almost certainly redundant and difficult to convert’.

A group of architects and historians has applied to Historic England to have the building listed because it is ‘historically and architecturally’ important and re-using it could be quicker, less disruptive and greener than ‘unsustainable demolition’.

Mr Hughes said: “Demolishing a large part of the building would cause substantial harm, making it much harder to justify. That sets the bar higher, but it does not make it more complicated or require a longer process.

Robin Hughes at the join between the old Cole Brothers store and car park, both of which could be listed.

“Listing would force the council to be clear about what they would do with the space, and how this would bring clear and lasting benefits that could justify the harm.

“At the moment, the justification for the proposal is vague. It is suggested it would make the site more attractive to developers, but the city has a track record of clearing sites because the money is available and then being stuck with vacant sites.

“Consider Sheaf House and Dyson House, just outside the station, demolished 16 years ago. They could be apartments or a hotel by now, bringing much-needed life to the area. Castle Markets are another example.

“It is also suggested it would avoid disruptive work once the new hotel opens, but there is still the rest of the Coles building to consider. If it were to be totally demolished and replaced, the disruption could last years, so nothing is gained. Refurbishment would, of course, be rather less disruptive.”

He also said demolition would reduce options and nothing should be done until there was a ‘firm and financed scheme’ for the site.

A council report states demolition would cost nearly £1.3 million.

Officers said: “The car park is currently in a poor condition with numerous elements of cracking and spalling of the concrete plus steel beams that show signs of corrosion.

“The car park is almost certainly redundant and difficult to convert to any other use than a car park therefore the proposed solution is demolition to make development of the overall site more viable by creating a new building development plot/area of open space, which provides some cross subsidy to the rest of the site.”

If it goes ahead, the demolition is due to be completed this financial year, they add.

Groups calling for listing include Hallamshire Historic Buildings, Joined Up Heritage Sheffield, Twentieth Century Society and the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings.

They wrote: “Sheffield should be proud to have such a building."

Sheffield City Council is seeking a Certificate of Immunity from Listing.

Historic England said it does not comment on the progress of applications or how long a decision would take.