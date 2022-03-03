Fletchers Waste Management already has three flatbed trucks and a van full of household items ahead of the mercy mission next Friday, March 11.

WHOSE IDEA WAS THE TRIP?

The trip was inspired by Polish workers at the company, on Clement Street, Darnall, who receive updates from family about what is happening at the border.

Jak Hibbert, who is going to Poland, Alicia Pinder and Kacper Bieszke who is going to Poland and will be translator.

Within hours of launching the appeal, local Polish nursery Happy Monsters Childminding made a ‘huge’ donation, bosses said.

They are now asking potential donors to get in touch by email first so they can manage the sheer quantity of items.

Spokeswoman Jess Withington said: “We are trying to help as a business and rally as many donations from people in Sheffield as possible.

“We have the means of transport, whereas others in the city who want to help may not be able to get there, so we just want to be able to take their donations for them.

"We have already been inundated with donations, so we are now respectfully asking people wanting to donate to email us at [email protected]

“We are in the process of trying to organise a larger delivery convoy to help with the mass of donations we are receiving.”

WHAT ITEMS ARE NEEDED?

The company is appealing for nappies, baby formula and food, blankets and towels, sanitary products, toothbrushes and paste, shampoo, soap, cereals, canned food, candles, chocolate, sweets, clothing, hats, scarves, gloves, warm socks and pet food.

Fletchers has also partnered with Global Recycling Solutions Ltd, which has created a drop-off point at its head office in Lincolnshire.

To arrange donations email: [email protected]

