LEGO store at Meadowhall celebrates 10th anniversary with entertainment and freebies

The LEGO store at Meadowhall is celebrating its 10th anniversary with freebies, entertainment and a life-sized character for ‘Insta-worthy photos’.

By David Walsh
Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:04 pm

Bosses at the shop on High Street are expecting so many people they are laying on ‘jaw-dropping queue entertainers’ this weekend.

Activities on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 include making a LEGO build to take home free and face painting LEGO-style.

The first 250 customers will receive a goodie bag of plastic bricks and other gifts.

LEGO, Sheffield

Today, the firm remains family-owned and is headquartered in Billund.

Its products are sold in 130 countries.

