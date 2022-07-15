Bosses at the shop on High Street are expecting so many people they are laying on ‘jaw-dropping queue entertainers’ this weekend.
Activities on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 include making a LEGO build to take home free and face painting LEGO-style.
The first 250 customers will receive a goodie bag of plastic bricks and other gifts.
Today, the firm remains family-owned and is headquartered in Billund.
Its products are sold in 130 countries.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield City Airport: Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure warning sparks bitte...