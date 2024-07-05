Leah's Yard: Former home of 'legendary' Sheffield takeaway Chubbys set for new lease of life as tenant sought
Tenants are being sought for what was Chubbys on Cambridge Street, and the neighbouring Tap & Tankard pub, formerly known as The Sportsman.
Chubbys served kebabs and burgers to generations of hungry clubbers and pubgoers for four decades before closing in August 2020 to make way for the £470 million Heart of the City II redevelopment.
The 1863 building which housed Chubbys and the Tap & Tankard was demolished last year, with just the facade retained, and a new three-storey property created in its place.
That building is the biggest unit at Leah’s Yard, a new creative and retail hub set to open this summer in a collection of former Little Mesters workshops which have been lovingly restored.
It is now available to let, with the team behind the restoration calling the opportunity ‘a bit special’.
“To the eagle-eyed Sheffielder it’ll be recognisable as the site of The Sportsman pub and the legendary Chubbys,” states a post from the Leah’s Yard Instagram account.
‘A piece of Sheffield history’
“Ideal for a restaurant or bar (although retail also possible), circa 3000 square foot across ground floor and mezzanine. “Situated right on Cambridge St and neighbouring @gravelpitshop and @petemckee’s new gallery, it’s a beautiful spot and a real piece of Sheffield history.
“To express your interest email us at [email protected].”
Chubbys was opened in the early 80s by owner Mehran Behizad and quickly became a Sheffield institution, beloved by revellers frequenting the fondly remembered Limit and Josephine’s nightclubs.
One the most popular items on the menu was the ‘sexy’ burger – so called because it came with nothing on it, while the cheese sauce was also renowned.
Former Chubbys owner likes redevelopment
The Star spoke to the former owner, Mehran, to ask if he would be interested in reviving Chubbys at the new venue.
He said: “I’m a bit too old, at 75, but I do think they’ve done a good job with the redevelopment of Cambridge Street.
“I do miss Chubbys. It was 40 years of my life and we still get messages on the Facebook page from former customers, which is nice.”
What else will be at Leah’s Yard?
Whoever does take on the new unit will join a host of tenants already confirmed for Leah’s Yard.
They are: the artist Pete McKee, who is moving his gallery from Sharrow Vale; Hop Hideout beer and tasting room; Gravel Pit plant, art and gift shop; Chocolate Bar cafe, a new venture by Bullion Chocolate; Mesters’ Market, selling locally produced food and drink; The Yard Gallery, showcasing the city’s most talented artists and makers; La Biblioteka book shop; Ferrio automation firm; and Sheffield Hospitals Charity.
Leah’s Yard is located beside Cambridge Street Collective food hall, which opened in May and has been a big hit.
