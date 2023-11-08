Twenty food outlets across Sheffield have failed their latest food hygiene inspections, earning themselves a score of one or zero.

These are the lowest scores issued by the Food Standards Agency as part of their food hygiene rating scheme. It means they either need ‘urgent improvement’ or ‘major improvement’.

The scheme has been created to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about hygiene standards in food outlets at the time they were inspected to check compliance with legal requirements

A food outlet can be given a score of one or zero at an inspection if they are found to have scored poorly in any of the following areas:

How hygienically the food is handled - how it is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and what measures are taken to prevent food being contaminated with bacteria

The condition of the structure of the premises, including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, equipment and other facilities

How you manage and record what you do to make sure food is safe and using a system like Safer Food, Better Business

Here are the 20 Sheffield restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs with a score of one or zero in their latest inspection.

Note: Correct as of November 4 2024, based on information from the Food Hygiene Agency. Ratings can change on a day-by-day basis.

Editor’s note: We would like to clarify that Apna Style, located next to Red Onion, is not a one-star rated takeaway.

Xiong Qi Xiong Qi, on 221 Glossop Road, received its zero-star food hygiene rating on September 26, 2024. It scored 'improvement necessary' in hygienic food handling, and 'major improvement necessary' in both cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities, and the management of food safety.

7 Spices Balti 7 Spices Balti, at Mayfair Court, 120 West Bar, was given a one-star food hygiene rating at its inspection on September 25 2024. It scored 'generally satisfactory' in both hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities, but 'major improvement necessary' in the management of food safety.

Adal Cafe Adal Cafe, at 17-21 Carlisle Street, was given a one-star food hygiene rating at its inspection on September 19 2024. It scored 'generally satisfactory' in hygienic food handling, 'improvement necessary' in cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities, and 'major improvement necessary' in the management of food safety.