New bakery, patisserie and coffee house promising 'Mediterranean tastes' opening in Sheffield city centre
A new bakery, patisserie and coffee house promising ‘Mediterranean tastes’ is due to open in Sheffield city centre.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:44 pm
Signage for ‘le ble’ has gone up at the building on the corner of Church Street and St James Row.
It says: “le ble – bakery, patisserie, artisan coffee, an incredible experience of Mediterranean tastes, starts here.”
There appears to be no official opening date as yet but a sign says it is coming soon.