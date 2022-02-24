New bakery, patisserie and coffee house promising 'Mediterranean tastes' opening in Sheffield city centre

Signage for ‘le ble’ has gone up at the building on the corner of Church Street and St James Row.

It says: “le ble – bakery, patisserie, artisan coffee, an incredible experience of Mediterranean tastes, starts here.”

Signs have gone up for 'le ble' in Sheffield city centre.

There appears to be no official opening date as yet but a sign says it is coming soon.