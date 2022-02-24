New bakery, patisserie and coffee house promising 'Mediterranean tastes' opening in Sheffield city centre

A new bakery, patisserie and coffee house promising ‘Mediterranean tastes’ is due to open in Sheffield city centre.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:44 pm

Signage for ‘le ble’ has gone up at the building on the corner of Church Street and St James Row.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Cineworld to slash ticket price to see a movie to just £3 this Saturda...

It says: “le ble – bakery, patisserie, artisan coffee, an incredible experience of Mediterranean tastes, starts here.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Signs have gone up for 'le ble' in Sheffield city centre.

There appears to be no official opening date as yet but a sign says it is coming soon.

Signage has gone up for the new venue.
Sheffield