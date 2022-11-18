WANdisco has moved all 60 workers out of Castle House, the former Co-op department store on Angel Street, and warned of ‘potential legal proceedings’. It is understood bosses decided to temporarily relocate after concluding the building, where the tech firm is a tenant, was unsafe for staff and visitors.

Problems allegedly include drug addicts accessing the delivery bay and leaving needles, a door that doesn’t lock allowing public access to the building, a broken lift, a water leak, fire regulations being breached, cleaning not up to standard and no facilities manager in post. It is believed some issues were first raised in July.

Castle House is also home to the popular Kommune food hall, tech firm Zoo Digital, Barclays Bank branded office space, the National Videogame Museum and a book shop.

WANdisco is owned by Sheffield tycoon David Richards.

A spokesman said: "WANdisco has had to move its staff out of Castle House due to ongoing health and safety issues at the premises. It would be inappropriate to comment further pending potential legal proceedings.” The company has temporarily relocated to Wizu Workspace in Eyre Street, he added.

WANdisco’s lease is with Kollider Projects Ltd. Adrian Hackett, a director of Kollider Project, declined to comment.

Kollider Projects is a tenant of Northpoint CH Ltd. Sheffield City Council owns the freehold of the building.

Guy Illingworth of Northpoint said they were aware of issues and taking steps where necessary.

He added: “Northpoint CH Ltd own a long leasehold interest in Castle House however the majority of the building is let to Kollider Projects Ltd under a full repairing and insuring lease until 2033. Under this lease agreement Kollider Projects Ltd is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the building. Northpoint has been made aware of some issues recently.

“Whilst these are the legal responsibility of Kollider, we are taking steps to remedy where necessary. Kollider has sublet the building to several occupiers under their lease and these are direct and legal relationships between Kollider and the tenants. Accordingly, it is not appropriate for us to comment on individual occupiers.”

Castle House reopened after a £3m taxpayer-funded revamp. Built in 1964 it is Grade II-listed.

Sheffield City Council was approached for comment.