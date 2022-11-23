A city council spokeswoman said they had been alerted to maintenance issues at Castle House and were in discussions with the leaseholder to resolve them as quickly as possible. She added: “Repairs and maintenance are the responsibility of the leaseholder.”

Tech firm WANdisco has moved 60 workers out of Castle House, the former Co-op department store on Angel Street, stating it is ‘unsafe’ for staff and visitors. Its lease is with Kollider Projects Ltd. Director Adrian Hackett declined to comment.

The building is also home to food hall Kommune, tech firm ZOO Digital, Barclays Bank-branded offices, the National Videogame Museum and a book shop.

Kommune food hall.

ZOO Digital chief executive Stuart Green said their unit was safe and ‘rigorous security measures’ are in place.

He said: “We understand WANdisco's motivations for relocating from Castle House. Together as tenants, we have a duty of care to uphold and the safety and well-being of our employees is paramount. At present, our internal facilities team have not identified any building-related issues that make our unit in Castle House unsafe for ZOO employees or visitors and will continue to monitor the situation.

“As with all ZOO Digital production facilities, we ensure rigorous security measures are in place as regulated by the Trusted Partner Network (an organisation that assesses the security standards for all those that work on Hollywood content), including secure door entry systems and facility-wide CCTV to ensure the work we do remains secure and protected.”

