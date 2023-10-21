There is some significant travel disruption to reach Meadowhall, but the shopping centre is still open today.

Meadowhall has confirmed they are open today, despite the battering the region took from Storm Babet yesterday.

During the downpour on Friday, flood defences were raised around the mall, which sits alongside the River Don.

This morning, a spokesperson from the mega-mall confirmed it would be open today.

Flood barriers have been put in place at Meadowhall. Picture: David Walsh, National World

Roads infrastructure around Meadowhall is largely intact, with small sections of congestion as driving conditions remain poor. South Yorkshire Police have continued to advise people not to travel on Saturday.

This morning, the centre did confirm their flood defences remain in place today. This means Meadowhall Drive, as well as riverside pathways, are closed.

There are no tram services reaching the Meadowhall interchange today. Yellow route trams are terminating at Tinsley/Meadowhall South and the Tram Train service, linking Sheffield and Rotherham town centre, remains suspended.

