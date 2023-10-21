Is Meadowhall open?: Mega-mall in Sheffield is open, centre confirms - plus travel updates
There is some significant travel disruption to reach Meadowhall, but the shopping centre is still open today.
Meadowhall has confirmed they are open today, despite the battering the region took from Storm Babet yesterday.
During the downpour on Friday, flood defences were raised around the mall, which sits alongside the River Don.
This morning, a spokesperson from the mega-mall confirmed it would be open today.
Roads infrastructure around Meadowhall is largely intact, with small sections of congestion as driving conditions remain poor. South Yorkshire Police have continued to advise people not to travel on Saturday.
This morning, the centre did confirm their flood defences remain in place today. This means Meadowhall Drive, as well as riverside pathways, are closed.
There are no tram services reaching the Meadowhall interchange today. Yellow route trams are terminating at Tinsley/Meadowhall South and the Tram Train service, linking Sheffield and Rotherham town centre, remains suspended.
Passengers on rail services stopping at the Northern-run station at Meadowhall have been urged to use local bus services by the operator. However, services between Leeds and Sheffield, via Moorthorpe, are not affected and customers can use these services for Meadowhall.