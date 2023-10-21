Sheffield has woken up to a calmer morning but Storm Babet rainfall is still forecast over the next few hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the latest Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield, there is an 80 per cent chance of rain between 9am and 11am, then from noon onwards the percentage drops to just 10.

River levels in Sheffield rose sharply yesterday when Storm Babet hit the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow and amber weather warnings for the city ended at 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night Storm Babet was declared a 'major incident' in South Yorkshire.

People look out over the River Don in Sheffield as the water level continues to rise during Storm Babet

Announcing the development, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Public agencies working across South Yorkshire have declared a major incident due to the current and expected impact on properties caused by Storm Babet."Residents are asked advised to check flood alerts for their areas and take any action which these may require."

It is not yet known how many homes and businesses were affected by flooding yesterday in Sheffield but a number of roads were blocked with deep floodwater or had to be closed by police because of the conditions. Cars were submerged in some places.

An update from those coordinating the response to the storm and flooding is expected this morning.

The River Don rising at Lady's Bridge in Sheffield city centre, during Storm Babet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that some passengers were stranded at Sheffield's Midland Railway Station last night when some trains were cancelled because of flooding on the lines.

An appeal on social media led to bedding and pillows being dropped off by kind-hearted Sheffield residents, it is understood.

As of 6.30am today, there were 25 flood warnings still in place for Sheffield and the surrounding area.

River levels remain high but many are beginning to fall as the rain subsides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still some disruptions to public transport this morning.

Earlier this morning, Stagecoach Supertram posted online that it Blue and Purple route trams are operating normally.

But the Fitzalan Square tram stop remains closed towards Hyde Park and Sheffield Station until further notice. Passengers should use the Castle Square tram stop.

Passengers can use tram tickets on First buses between Sheffield/Meadowhall/Rotherham/Parkgate, and Stagecoach buses between Meadowhall/Rotherham/Parkgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern trains are accepting tickets between Meadowhall and Sheffield Station.

Due to ongoing flooding at Tinsley, Tram Train services remain suspended. Yellow route services are starting and terminating at Tinsley Meadowhall South. Passengers should use the Meadowhall bound platform to travel to the city between Tinsley and Valley Centertainment.

Passengers can use tram tickets on First buses between Sheffield/Meadowhall/Rotherham/Parkgate, and Stagecoach buses between Meadowhall/Rotherham/Parkgate.

Northern trains are accepting tickets between Meadowhall and Sheffield Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, Storm Babet will continue to batter some parts of the country today, after causing widespread disruption yesterday.

Scotland will experience its second red "danger to life" warning while torrential rain and wind sweeps across the UK, prompting First Minister Humza Yousaf to warn: "We have not seen the last of this."

Across England, there were around 55,000 people without power as a result of the storm last night.

The Met Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the highest rainfall total on Friday was 84mm in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three lives have been claimed so far as a result of Storm Babet.

A man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.

A falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus, Scotland, killing the 56-year-old driver and a 57-year-old woman died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.