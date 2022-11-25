Sam Parsonage says Miss Samantha’s Vintage will shut in January because she fears ‘it’s going to get worse before it gets better’. She opened the boutique at 358 South Road, Walkley, in March 2018.

Now she says staying open is unsustainable ‘for my bank account and my mental health’.

Posting on social media she wrote: “The thought first entered my head that all wasn't well in July this year. It's now a conversation that never ends.”

She added: “It is with a very heavy heart that I'm letting you know that in January I'm saying goodbye to my little boutique at 358 South Road. The current economic climate has driven this decision and I fear it's going to get worse before it gets better.

“Each one of these things has accumulated in my mental health being close to breaking point, but I fear that it just can't survive the latest things to hit us all - the cost-of-living crisis including utility prices, mortgage interest rates, the list can go on and on.

“You all know how much I love my little shop but staying open is now becoming unsustainable both for my bank account and as I've already explained my mental health.”

Items are now discounted by 25 per cent, she added. And the business won’t disappear completely. The website will continue to operate and Samantha says she will continue attending vintage fairs and carnivals.

