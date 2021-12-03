Sheffield fashion: 'I love experimenting with different styles and looks'

Please do get involved in this column – if you’d like to feature as a model or have a particular style dilemma send us an email, we’ll do our best to help.

In this edition we chatted to Sheffield resident Katherine Littlejohn about her style and love of the City for fashion

So, Katherine, do tell us what you do

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In style.

I work for the Environment Agency as an Evidence Analyst, assessing the performance of the industries we regulate and reporting on that. One of my hobbies is dance, and I go to Hype Dance Company in Sheffield and I also illustrate.

You don’t have a northern accent yet - how long have you been living in Sheffield?

That’s true! I moved to Sheffield in 2012 - my time here seems to have gone so quickly and I’m always surprised when I realise how many years I’ve been living here. I do know a few local phrases though now!

Let’s talk fashion! How important is fashion and clothing to you?

Sheffield resident Katherine Littlejohn.

Very! From a young age I’ve always loved getting dressed up and experimenting with clothes, makeup and hair. It’s such a fun and easy way to express yourself. That’s probably why I love to perform - every costume changes who you are.

You look great today, how would you describe your style?

I wouldn’t say I have a ‘style’ as such - I tend to try and dress for the occasion or location if I’m going out and about, and love experimenting with different styles and looks. I really do think carefully and plan - there’s nothing worse than being under/pver dressed.

What’s the one item that you couldn’t live without in your wardrobe?

Sheffield resident Katherine Littlejohn.

I’ve got a pair of jeans that I’ve had for years that are so old and faded, but they fit so well and I haven’t yet found a pair to match them so they’re not going anywhere! I still wear them all the time and they still have the most amazing fit.

What do you think of Sheffield for its range of clothing stores?

Sheffield has pretty much all the high street shops you could ask for thanks to fabulous Meadowhall, but also in the City and Kelham so many unique independent businesses and vintage shops to choose from, that what makes it so exciting.

Do you have a go-to shop in Sheffield?

Sheffield resident Katherine Littlejohn.

I don’t actually! I tend to head into the City if I need inspiration for an outfit or occasion, so like to browse as many different places as I can for ideas, but I do like the New Look store on The Moor, Miss Samantha’s Vintage is a joy in Walkley and The Boutique Works which is an online store for charity.

What do you think Sheffield folk are good at with fashion?

I think sustainability is important to people in Sheffield and there are lots of shops and companies that support this ethos. There are businesses that repair and restore clothes and shoes so you can keep wearing your old favourites instead of buying new, plenty of vintage shops so you’re not buying and accumulating clothes you’ll only wear once. That’s really important.

We’re not sure you could, but have you ever had a fashion faux-pas?

I once wore a bodycon dress with poppers all the way up the front out for a meal…that was a mistake! I definitely did not dress for the occasion that time. Enough said!

Find Katherine on Instagram @katherinelj and follow us @fashionexchangestylists