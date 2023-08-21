It is set to take inspiration from the legendary Hofbrauhaus in Munich

A German tavern is opening in Sheffield city centre offering 'Bottomless Bavarian Brunches' and the chance to win a free trip to Oktoberfest.

Hoffenbrau is set to open at 117 Rockingham Street on Friday, September 15 in a former Victorian school building that was SOYO bar for almost 15 years until it closed in 2021. It reopened briefly as DUO but then closed again. Now it has been reinvented as a German bierkeller after a ‘full refurbishment’.

To celebrate, it is offering punters the chance to win a free trip to Oktoberfest in Munich. It’s website states: 'All you have to do is sign up today for a free drink on opening weekend, it's that simple'.

The venue is also promoting a Bottomless Bavarian Brunch every Saturday afternoon offering an 'endless array of delectable dishes' from Germany - including Wiener schnitzel, Haus Burger and Currywurst - and unlimited drinks for £35.

The bar was first announced in 2019 and due to open on West Street in January 2020. At the time promoters said it would take inspiration from traditional venues like the Hofbrauhaus in Munich and create 25 jobs. Now it is opening round the corner on Rockingham Street in less than four weeks.