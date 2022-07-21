Here’s 9 top recommendations.

The cheapest places to eat in Sheffield can be revealed.

‘Spoons is the classic place to go for an affordable meal and a drink. Whether you want a burger and fries, or something lighter like a salad- they’ve got you covered!

There are three spots in Sheffield: the Francis Newton (Clarkehouse Road), the Benjamin Huntsman (Cambridge Street), and the Sheffield Water Works Company (Division Street).

2. Proove

Proove, in Broomhill, offer a lunch deal for £9.90 on weekdays which includes a pizza, side and drink! All of the Neapolitan pizzas are made to order with a choice of toppings and there is vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free options.

If you’re looking to go out for dinner, their main menu is fairly affordable too!

3. Nottingham House

‘Notty house’, on Witham Road, is famous in Sheffield for its legendary pies! You can choose from a long list of fillings, which include vegan and vegetarian options, to have with mushy peas, chips/mash, and gravy.

This is a Sheffield classic you have to try at least once!

4. German Doner Kebab

If you’re a kebab lover, this is the place for you. This restaurant takes the classic doner kebab to a whole new level, with doner spring rolls, doner nachos, and doner enchiladas on offer too!

There are two spots in Sheffield: one is on the High Street and the other is in the food hall at Meadowhall.

5. Lemongrass Thai Street food

Located in Moor Market, this is the perfect affordable place to go for traditional Thai food!

There is curry, noodles, crispy duck, and more. There is also a long list of vegan and vegetarian options!

6. Forge Bakehouse

This is the place to go if you’re looking for a good brunch or breakfast. They do everything from French toast to full English breakfasts! They’re located on Abbeydale Road.

They also have a variety of baked goods such as tarts, cakes, and croissants that you can take away with you.

7. Twisted Burger Company

If you’re looking for a burger with quirky flavours- this is the place for you! They do anything from pulled pork burgers to vegan burgers. They also have fried chicken and loaded fries if you want anything extra.

The Twister Burger Company is located on Shoreham Street just near the city centre.

8. Five Guys

Five Guys, on The Moor, offers American cuisine like burgers, hot dogs, fries, and more! This restaurant has only just come to Sheffield so it’s definitely worth trying out. They also have vegetarian options and refillable drinks!

9. Pieminister