The 500 capacity Duo bar opened it’s door to the public for a launch night yesterday inside the former Soyo bar on Rockingham Street.

Set within a former school building dating back to the late 1800s, it is described as a unique space, offering two rooms with different music policies, plus what is being described by the owners as a “secret third room”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners said the venue will also offer luxury seating areas, a world class sound and lighting system and a range of drinks from around the world.

Duo is a new late bar and club that has opened in Sheffield city centre.

It will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, plus it will be available for private hire.

Wednesdays will cater for students while Fridays and Saturdays will be about “shameless glamour in the newest spot in the city”, according to the owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad