"High-end' UBX boxing gym arrives in upmarket area of Sheffield from Australia

A ‘high-end’ boxing and fitness gym from Australia has opened in an upmarket area of Sheffield.

By David Walsh
Published 5th May 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:26 BST

UBX Boxing + Strength is in the old Box Barre unit next to Wildcard bar and grill on Ecclesall Road, Banner Cross. It has 90 clubs in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Ireland and Salford and Bath. This is the first one in Sheffield.

Costs start at £30-a-week, it is open seven days and members don’t have to book. Bosses say class timetables, bookings and contracts have been ‘removed’. UBX was founded by four-time world champion boxer Danny Green and is brought to South Yorkshire by Sheffield entrepreneur, Neil Rushby.

Neil said: “We listened to local demands for flexibility with fitness classes and we recognise people have busy lives. We are open seven days a week and members can do the classes on their own schedule, with the support of the expert coaching team who push each person at their own pace and ability."

