Wingstop set to open in Meadowhall as job adverts seek managers to join 'Flavour Fam'

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Feb 2025, 08:11 BST
The popular fast food chain specialising in chicken wings, Wingstop, is set to open in Meadowhall, job adverts for a general and assistant manager suggest.

The American chain is famous for its range of chicken wing options including Hawaiian, hickory smoked BBQ and the spicy ‘atomic’ wings.

Eagle-eyed social media users recently spotted two online job vacancies for a general manager and assistant manager to join the “flavour fam” at a Meadowhall venue.

No opening date for a new eatery has yet been provided.

Wingstop looks set to open in Meadowhall.placeholder image
Wingstop looks set to open in Meadowhall. | Getty Images for Wingstop

Wingstop has previously been named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 list and the general manager advert lists a number of “perks” gained when joining the team.

Staff can get between 20 and 50 per cent off when dining with friends and family, a day off on their birthday and a refer-a-friend scheme, which allows team members to earn rewards for ‘bringing their mates on board’.

The general manager job is advertised with a salary of between £40,000 and £45,000 per year.

The Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, looks set to welcome a Wingstop restaurant.placeholder image
The Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield, looks set to welcome a Wingstop restaurant.

Assistant managers can earn up to £34,000 per year.

Wingstop will join a number of other popular fast food chains to open in Meadowhall in recent years including German Doner Kebab, Jollibee, Popeyes Fried Chicken and Taco Bell.

The Star has approached Wingstop and Meadowhall for further information on the openings.

