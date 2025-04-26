Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest street art piece on Sheffield’s streets is a 15-foot tribute to a New York district on the side of an upcoming burger diner.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield-based smash burger chain Harlem House is set to take over the former Royal National Pub on St Mary’s Road.

A new mural has been painted on the side of Sheffield's former Royal National Pub, on St Mary's Road, ahead of the opening of a diner by the Harlem House restaurant chain. | Dean Atkins

The empty pub, which is believed to date back to the 1850s, shut during the Covid-19 pandemic, and since 2022 has re-opened as the Royal Lounge bar and the EMZ Lounge restaurant, but neither survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it is set to relaunch as the ‘flagship’ branch of Harlem House, which opened its first venture in Neepsend in late 2023 to rave reviews.

Co-founder Mubarik Kaiser said: “Things have been going really well since we got started in Sheffield and now we’re looking to expand and set up a a ‘flagship’ for Harlem House right here in the city.

“I think word has got out all over the UK - we’ve had customers come from Cardiff saying they came to try our food.”

The former Royal National Pub on St Mary's Road, which after closing in 2022 has reopened as EMZ Lounge and the Royal Lounge, both of which closed. It is now set to open as New York style burger diner Harlem House. | Dean Atkins

The new home on St Mary’s Road hope to seat 70 people and redesign its car park to make a diner serving smash burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and Harlem House’s signature chopped cheese sandwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venture does not yet have an opening date while the team works with Sheffield City Council to plan the car park changes.

However, in celebration, they commissioned Manchester street artist Dan Gudgeon to create the new mural on the north-facing side of the pub, featuring scenery from New York’s Harlem district, the birthplace of the chopped cheese.

The Philly cheesesteak at the Harlem House takeaway on Infirmary Road, Sheffield. which many people are saying is the best in the UK | National World

Mubarik said: “We wanted to stand out and give a bit of live for the building and brighten up the area. The mural has sights from Harlem like the Apollo and their iconic brownstone apartments.”

The mural caused some upset two weeks ago when it incidentally painted over the existing ‘Still Common’ art piece by Sheffield artist Bubba 2000, which was first painted in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Bubba 2000's 'Still Common' pieces featuring Jarvis Cocker, on the side of the former Royal National Pub, has been painted over. | Scott Merrylees

Bubba posted to his official Facebook page his “sadness” over seeing the piece erased and expressed an ‘unspoken rule’ between street artists to make one another aware when they are painting over an existing piece.

Mubarik said he and the Harlem House team have spoken with Bubba 2000, true name Jonathan Christopher Matthewson, to apologise.

Mubarik said he hopes the new diner’s success will pave the way for expansion across the UK.