Harlem House Sheffield: Mural replaces 'Still Common' on side of former pub ahead of smash burger diner
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield-based smash burger chain Harlem House is set to take over the former Royal National Pub on St Mary’s Road.
The empty pub, which is believed to date back to the 1850s, shut during the Covid-19 pandemic, and since 2022 has re-opened as the Royal Lounge bar and the EMZ Lounge restaurant, but neither survived.
Now, it is set to relaunch as the ‘flagship’ branch of Harlem House, which opened its first venture in Neepsend in late 2023 to rave reviews.
Co-founder Mubarik Kaiser said: “Things have been going really well since we got started in Sheffield and now we’re looking to expand and set up a a ‘flagship’ for Harlem House right here in the city.
“I think word has got out all over the UK - we’ve had customers come from Cardiff saying they came to try our food.”
The new home on St Mary’s Road hope to seat 70 people and redesign its car park to make a diner serving smash burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and Harlem House’s signature chopped cheese sandwich.
The venture does not yet have an opening date while the team works with Sheffield City Council to plan the car park changes.
However, in celebration, they commissioned Manchester street artist Dan Gudgeon to create the new mural on the north-facing side of the pub, featuring scenery from New York’s Harlem district, the birthplace of the chopped cheese.
Mubarik said: “We wanted to stand out and give a bit of live for the building and brighten up the area. The mural has sights from Harlem like the Apollo and their iconic brownstone apartments.”
The mural caused some upset two weeks ago when it incidentally painted over the existing ‘Still Common’ art piece by Sheffield artist Bubba 2000, which was first painted in 2017.
Bubba posted to his official Facebook page his “sadness” over seeing the piece erased and expressed an ‘unspoken rule’ between street artists to make one another aware when they are painting over an existing piece.
Mubarik said he and the Harlem House team have spoken with Bubba 2000, true name Jonathan Christopher Matthewson, to apologise.
Mubarik said he hopes the new diner’s success will pave the way for expansion across the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.