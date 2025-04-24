Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community has come out to voice overwhelming support for a local cafe after it placed a retrospective planning application for an extension built without authorisation earlier this year.

The single story extension to Cole’s Corner - an independent cafe, bar and record shop on Abbeydale Road - was built between January and March, this year.

The brick structure was added to replace a pre-existing wooden terrace that was placed on the side of the building during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Windows have been partially bricked up, and adjusted to a counter height, to be used for serving drinks.

The Abbeydale Road cafe built an extension without seeking prior approval from the council - though locals have celebrated and defended the change in a retrospective planning application recently put forward. | Dean Atkins

Art already adorns the newly-built extension, adding onto the pre-existing designs across the building.

However adequate planning permission was not sought ahead of the work, pushing owners to now put retrospectiv e paperwork forward to the council with a decision on the structure’s future set to be decided by May 28.

The application initially received some backlash from neighbours, who described the extension as ‘unsafe’, fearing the bar function will result in more drunken people in the area and an increase in noise pollution.

They also added that it’s ‘not fair’ to have built the extension before approaching the council.

However these objections have been drowned out by a series of supportive messages, with 18 locals complimenting the business’ community value.

The new permanent extensions replaces a temporary wooden one constructed during the Covid pandemic. | Dean Atkins/Google Maps

One supporter wrote: “Coles Corner has long served as a valued hub for the local community, offering a welcoming and safe environment to enjoy quality coffee, delicious food, and friendly conversation.

“It has also played an important cultural role by hosting a wide range of musical performances from both local and international artists.

“For many, it has become a much-loved destination on Abbeydale Road - providing a more personable and relaxed alternative to some of the larger, noisier venues nearby.

“The newly constructed extension, which replaces a temporary terrace erected during the Covid-19 restrictions, will ensure the continued viability of this independent coffee shop.

The planning application reveals how existing features like doors and windows have been used to compliment the new extension. | T F DESIGN LTD

“The new structure is visually attractive and complements the unique, eclectic character of the Abbeydale Road corridor.

“At a time when independent businesses face immense financial pressure, it is vital that Sheffield City Council supports those that contribute so significantly to the social and cultural fabric of the area.

“Encouraging local enterprises like Coles Corner is key to sustaining a vibrant and diverse community.

“I strongly support the approval of this extension and urge the council to recognise the positive impact this business has had - and will continue to have - on the neighbourhood.

“Finally, I wish to express concern about certain negative representations submitted during this process, which appear to contain misleading or inaccurate information that could undermine fair consideration.”

