The Maynard: Chef trained by Michelin-star talent takes top job at Peak District hotel
The Maynard has announced the appointment of Todd Vickers as its new head chef, who’s bringing with him Michelin-level experience and a fresh new menu set to debut this June.
Having trained under some of the country’s greatest chefs such as Adam Smith and worked at prestigious venues including The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds and The Yorke Arms in the Yorkshire Dales, Todd is bringing a breadth of experience to this latest challenge.
“The Maynard presented an opportunity to work within one of the most historic, beautiful venues in the Peak District and create something truly memorable,” Todd said.
“My vision is to offer food that is bold in flavour yet unpretentious — dishes that people genuinely want to eat.
“It’s about using seasonal, local produce to craft a smaller, thoughtful menu where every dish earns its place and every ingredient shines.”
Todd has been described as focusing on familiar British favourites while adding a new flair.
Signature elements of his approach include inventive combinations such as pairing fish and meat, a love of classical techniques, and a focus on ensuring that every guest feels connected to the food on their plate.
His appointment comes at an exciting time for the hotel, which is set to host a series of live music events, an English wine tasting evening with boutique winery Henner’s, and its annual Garden Party this spring and summer.
Stephen Atkinson, operations director of Longbow Venues - a Peak District-based hospitality group that manages The Maynard, said: “We are delighted to welcome Todd to The Maynard.
“His philosophy of ‘quality over quantity’, his focus on seasonality, and his passion for nurturing talent in the kitchen are a perfect fit for our ethos.
“He brings energy, experience, and a clear vision that we know our guests will love.”
Rob Hattersley, founder and managing director of Longbow Venues, added: “Todd’s appointment signals a new chapter for The Maynard’s dining experience.
“His passion for fresh, local produce and his thoughtful approach to menu development perfectly reflect what The Maynard stands for - authenticity, quality, and warm hospitality.”
