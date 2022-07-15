Conrad Blandford, owner of Conrad Blandford Hairdressing on Ecclesall Road, said plans for 7am-7pm restrictions would deter customers.

He said: “Over the last five years we have faced many hurdles, including Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis. But the council now want to add yet another barrier which could prevent the survival of our business.”

Hair Stylist Conrad Blandford

Some 50 per cent of clientele come from Derbyshire and would struggle to walk or ride in, he added.

“If the council is going to make this decision, where’s the infrastructure to support private businesses like us?” he said.

Sheffield City Council is consulting on changes to bus lanes, bus stops, junctions, parking rules and crossings on Ecclesall and Abbeydale Roads and upgrades to traffic lights to give buses priority.

But a proposed parking ban, to keep the bus lane clear all day and speed up services, has attracted the most attention.

Caitlin Hart, a local resident and employee on Ecclesall Road, said it would discourage visitors.

“It is already difficult enough to find parking in the area as most spots have a maximum two-hour stay or are expensive to park in.

“This ban will only discourage local people further from visiting and buying from all the local shops and restaurants on Ecclesall Road as transport will be a huge issue.

“I’m sure many businesses on the road will suffer because of this. People who want to shop and eat down Ecclesall Road will take to parking down residential streets nearby, creating a bigger problem for residents of the area.”

More than 3,000 people responded to a survey on the scheme, with 48 per cent of responses negative, 39 per cent positive and 13 per cent neutral.

Fauve Swallow, manager of the Ecclesall Road Age UK shop, said: “As one of the most successful charity shops in Sheffield, we rely solely on over the door donations.

“These donations help us fund the city shops, where parking is not possible. With no parking available here, how can the future of charity shops survive?”

More than 6,950 people have signed a petition against the proposals.

The Facebook Group ‘Say No To Red Lines’ for ‘local business owners and concerned parties’ has 1,400 members.