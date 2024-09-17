The Grennel Mower: Sheffield pub's owner issues statement about closure amid ongoing investigation
The Grennel Mower, on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, is the subject of a licensing review.
South Yorkshire Police applied for the review on the grounds of the ‘prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the prevention of children from harm’.
The listing on Sheffield City Council’s website also states that the police, as the applicant, believe ‘the premise poses a serious risk to the public should it remain open as a licensed venue’.
The Grennel Mower is part of the Admiral Taverns pub group.
In a statement issued to The Star today, Monday, September 16, Admiral Taverns said: “We take great pride in ensuring all our pubs adhere to licensing policies, and provide a friendly environment where everyone feels welcome.
“The pub is currently closed whilst we investigate this matter and we will be working with the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate measures are taken.”
South Yorkshire Police have not provided any further details about the reasons for requesting the licensing review.
The council website states that the application for a licensing review was received on September 5 and that any representations must be made in writing by October 3.
It is understood a meeting, at which the council’s licensing sub-committee will consider the case, is likely to take place before the end of October.
The Grennel Mower had reopened in December 2023 following a £255,000 refurbishment, with new flooring and furniture throughout, and a new games room.
