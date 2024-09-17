Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Sheffield has been closed temporarily amid an ongoing investigation, with police having raised safety concerns.

The Grennel Mower, on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, is the subject of a licensing review.

South Yorkshire Police applied for the review on the grounds of the ‘prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the prevention of children from harm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grennel Mower pub, in Lowedges, Sheffield, is the subject of a licensing review. It has been closed temporarily pending the outcome of an investigation by Admiral Taverns. | Google

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The listing on Sheffield City Council’s website also states that the police, as the applicant, believe ‘the premise poses a serious risk to the public should it remain open as a licensed venue’.

The Grennel Mower is part of the Admiral Taverns pub group.

In a statement issued to The Star today, Monday, September 16, Admiral Taverns said: “We take great pride in ensuring all our pubs adhere to licensing policies, and provide a friendly environment where everyone feels welcome.

“The pub is currently closed whilst we investigate this matter and we will be working with the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate measures are taken.”

South Yorkshire Police have not provided any further details about the reasons for requesting the licensing review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council website states that the application for a licensing review was received on September 5 and that any representations must be made in writing by October 3.

It is understood a meeting, at which the council’s licensing sub-committee will consider the case, is likely to take place before the end of October.

The Grennel Mower had reopened in December 2023 following a £255,000 refurbishment, with new flooring and furniture throughout, and a new games room.