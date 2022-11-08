The watch and jewellery chain says its new store on the Upper Mall 'marries contemporary luxury design with a relaxed atmosphere' and has VIP areas and a ‘fully-fitted bar’ where guests can 'consider their purchases in absolute comfort’. The new Gucci shop-in-shop boutique is the first of its kind for Goldsmiths, with its own dedicated entrance.

It sells watches and jewellery from its core range plus ‘high jewellery pieces’ including GUCCI 25H, and ‘fine jewellery’ from Gucci Link to Love. The opening comes after Goldsmiths occupied a unit opposite while the refurbishment took place. The firm says it now has two Goldsmiths on the Upper Mall.

Meadowhall saw a boom in watch and jewellery sales during the pandemic as people spent money saved up for holidays they were unable to take. Goldsmiths is part of the Watches of Switzerland Group which also has TAG Heuer, OMEGA and Breitling shops in the centre.

Craig Bolton, president of Watches of Switzerland Group, UK & Europe said: “This is a significant milestone for Goldsmiths, with the opening of our new luxury showroom which houses the first Gucci Watch and Jewellery shop-in-shop boutique. We are delighted to enhance our portfolio within Meadowhall for our local clientele.”

The new Goldsmiths also sells items from brands including Cartier, Panerai, Hublot, IWC, Longines, Bremont, Tissot, Chopard and Rado as well as Mikimoto cultured pearls and Mont Blanc pens.

Goldsmiths and its new Gucci shop-in-shop are now open.