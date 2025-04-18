Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A businessman says he is facing a £10,000 bill to clear up industrial waste piled high to his ceiling and left behind by a former tenant.

Colin ‘Andrew’ Fisher says he stepped inside his unit on Church Lane, Dinnington, for the first time in two years in March, only to find it filled with “tons and tons of rubbish.”

Sheffield landlord Andrew Fisher says he has been left with a £10,000 bill to remove "tons and tons" of waste left behind by a "tenant from hell." | Dean Atkins

Mr Fisher opened the industrial unit on the same night his tenant of three years, Gary Saunders, of Warm Roofs 4 Conservatories Ltd, moved out.

Inside, he said he found heaps of plaster, plastic, metal fittings, cardboard, windows and cladding, stacked up to the ceiling inside and left in piles outside.

The 58-year-old businessman said: “It’s going to cost me £10,000 in skips to remove it and it’s cost me £2,000 already.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s a fire hazard. If any of it had gone up in flames the whole unit would have been destroyed.

Andrew says he stepped inside his unit for the first time in years to find it stacked to the ceiling with industrial waste from Mr Saunders' conservatory business. | Dean Atkins

“I’m stuck between paying to remove it or paying to hire a solicitor.

“I’ve come to the conclusion I’ve got no choice but to sell it.

“I’ve had so many happy memories at this unit. I had my very first job right here when I was 16.”

Andrew claims he started renting out the unit to Mr Saunders in March 2022.

However, by the end of that year he claimed rubbish had started to build up behind the building.

A video from outside the business unit shows how construction waste now fills the yard. | Colin Andrew Fisher

In 2024, Andrew says he was called to a meeting under caution with Environment Agency officers because of the waste on his land.

At the end of that year, he said Mr Saunders called him to say the Environment Agency was intending to prosecute him over the rubbish.

Andrew said: “Just before Christmas, he called me and said ‘the Environment Agency are going to prosecute me unless I clear it all away’.

“But at the start of January there were no skips, by the end of January there were no skips, and at the end of February there were still no skips.”

Andrew claims he gave Mr Saunders notice to leave his unit on February 24 and he left on February 28.

Mr Fisher says he has already spent £2,000 removing the rubbish and faces a £10,000 bill to do the whole job - but now, he's more tempted to sell the unit and walk away. | Colin Andrew Fisher

That night, Andrew said he stepped inside his business unit for the first time in years, and found it stacked to the ceiling with industrial waste from the conservatory installation business which had been based there.

He said: “I found piles of rubbish. Just tons and tons of it.

“Then, that Monday, a man I don’t know turned up, dumped even more rubbish and left.

“It’s extraordinary. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life and now it’s my job to deal with it. He’s got away with it.”

Andrew says the waste was piled inside in such a way that there was a path through it. He called the tones of rubbish "a fire hazard." | Dean Atkins

Andrew, 58, says the experience has spoiled years of happy memories at the unit, where he had his first job when was 16 before taking it over in 1987 and using it a base for manufacturing signs.

He lost many of his contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading him to renting the unit out.

Now, though, he feels he has no choice but to sell the unit and walk away.

Mr Saunders was contacted for a comment.

When asked about the rubbish, he told The Star: “It’s not my name on the lease - that’s all I have to say about it.”

The Star has since seen a copy of a tenancy agreement dated March 2022, with the name Gary Saunders written on it.

The Environment Agency said it is unable to comment on ongoing investigations.