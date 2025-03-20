Dan Walker to host Sheffield 1000 charity event

TV presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker is hosting a charity brunch for the Sheffield 1000 Charity at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park on May 9, 2025, from 10.30am to noon.

Members of the grassroots charities, projects, and community groups that have benefited from a £1000 donation from the Sheffield 1000 Charity will be in the room. Businesses and corporate donors will have the opportunity to hear first-hand about the difference these donations have made and the projects that Sheffield 1000 is looking to support in 2025.

The Sheffield 1000 Charity was started in 2021 with the mission to get 1000 people to donate £1 each week to support local Sheffield-based charities, good causes and organisations, or individuals that need help.

Hosting the event is co-founder and patron Dan Walker, who said: “When we launched The Sheffield 1000, we simply wanted to make a difference in Sheffield and do that with just £1 a week. There are so many smaller charities and good causes that need support to keep going, and I love the fact that people who live in the city can also give in the city and take care of those around us. It is wonderful to see the impact we’ve been able to have in the community”.

Arnie Singh, trustee; Dan Walker, patron; and Steve Manley, chair of trustees for Sheffield 1000 Charity

He added, “A great example is Forge Youth. Our £1000 contribution will be used to support their football league, which takes place every Friday evening at Goodwin Sports Centre. It’s a fantastic initiative offering free football sessions for young people from 8-18. Forge Youth aim to create a positive and fun environment where people can enjoy competitive football, regardless of background or ability.

“Food Works. This organisation had the idea to upcycle quality surplus and locally grown ingredients into delicious food and drink in their kitchen. They provide hot meals, coffee, and cakes daily on a Pay What You Can Afford basis, with a minimum contribution of just £1.00. They plan to use their £ 1,000 to support their free children’s meals programme over the summer. And Harmony Works. The home of inspirational music education and opportunity, enriching and enhancing the lives and futures of young people and their communities across Sheffield.

“Just a few examples of how a £1 a week donation can give these local projects a much-needed boost.”

Steve Manley, chair of trustees of the Sheffield 1000 Charity, explains how they operate: “The Sheffield 1000 started four years ago intending to give £1000 a week to help local charities, good causes, and individuals in need, via the donations of Sheffield’s amazing people giving £1 a week. The support and generosity of our corporate members have bolstered our ability to give.

“So far, we have given away close to £100K to a wide variety of organisations working in education, health, sport and leisure, and the arts. We want to keep extending this vitally needed work. The donation of support from DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park and The Village Green Events has made this event possible, and I have no doubt it will help us grow our impact in Sheffield”.

For more information about Sheffield 1000 Charity or to register your donation of £1 per week, visit https://thesheffield1000.org/