Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield businessman behind a popular chain of diners is planning a new restaurant near the city centre.

Asim Mahmood, who set up the Freddy's Diner brand, is now planning to open a new sit down venue in a former warehouse in Garden Street, completely different to his previous projects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mahmood has branches of Freddy's on London Road, Wincobank, Firth Park, and Darnall in Sheffield, as well as one in Chesterfield, selling chicken and pizza.

The warehouse at 34 Garden Street which could become a restaurant

But he plans a new venture on Garden Street, near the city centre, which he says will feature burgers, with specially created hot sauces. The planned venue would be called Iqrar's Diner.

He has submitted a planning application to convert the warehouse into a restaurant, and it has been filed with Sheffield Council.

He told The Star: "It will be with unique, home made sauces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been running restaurants in Sheffield for many years. I've been in Sheffield 14 years and was in London before that. Now we are wanting to open something that is a bit different.

"There are Indian and Chinese restaurants there on Market Street, but nothing like this."

In a document sent in with the planning application, council bosses have been told that the scheme would involve refitting the existing building to form a new restaurant.

The Freddy's diner on London Road, Sheffield

No extension or alteration to its existing roof is planned.

A statement in support of the proposal said the planning application was to change the use of the former warehouse which had been redundant for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that the surrounding buildings have been redeveloped into other retail business and student residential buildings,

The building sits within the conservation area.

The statement added: "The area is characterised by its 18th century street pattern and the strong links in the area to Sheffield's metal trades in particular the cutlery industry and associated specialisms.

"The area has undergone its most significant change in character, over the last 10 years, with significant housing development capitalising on the proximity to the university, to the north of the development site along Solly Street and down to towards Well Meadow Street / Netherthorpe Road and also to the south west with the recently constructed mixed use development at Velocity Village."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing premises are to be converted and fitted out for new restaurant. New shop glazed shop front to be proposed within the existing fenestration and new proposed colour scheme for the building.

"The new restaurant development will provide fully wheelchair accessible," it said.