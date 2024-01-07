The pubs showcased all boast amazing history and heritage with many retaining original features from low wooden beams to stained glass windows as well as fireplaces and heritage tilework.
Some have been granted listed status while others have a place in Sheffield’s long and interesting history.
1. Manor Castle
The Manor Castle on Manor Lane came into the hands of the Burton brewers Ind Coope following their 1914 takeover of the local Hooson’s brewery. It was given a major refit around 1930, which preserved two small ‘lounges’ which feature wood panelling, fixed seating and bell-pushes. The front lounge has an attractive curved bar-counter.
2. The Railway
The Railway on Holywell Rd, Wincobank, occupies a Victorian building that may have been the station master’s house for the defunct Brightside Station (1838-1995). It is interesting for the substantial survival of (now quite rare) fittings from a 1960s-style makeover.
One recent Google reviewer gave it five stars recently and said: “Great little pub, staff are great.”
3. The Wentworth
The Wentworth, on Milford Street, Carbrook, stands in the shadow of a Forgemasters steelmaking site.
It retains very impressive exterior tiles and a Ward’s Ales sign. Seen by millions on their way to Meadowhall or the Arena. Popular with Steelers ice hockey fans.
4. The Blind Monkey
The Blind Monkey is on Whitehouse Lane, Walkley. Built in 1846, it was originally a grocery shop. It reopened in 2018 after a refurbishment which aimed to take the pub back to the early 1900’s using items from the Edwardian and Victorian periods.