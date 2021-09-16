Fulcrum in Sheffield lands £1.6m project to support new cereal processing plant

Fulcrum will design and lay a new 7km gas pipeline to help power the site near Kettering, which will support more energy efficient cereal drying and processing and reduce the reliance on oil-fuelled processes.

Terry Dugdale, CEO of Fulcrum, said: “We have established a close relationship with Camgrain in the planning of this project, which will support efficient and effective delivery of the pipeline.

“We are really pleased to be supporting this important cereal processing operation with a responsibly sourced gas supply, which will also reduce the use of oil on site and the need for HGV oil deliveries.”

The processing plant, located alongside Camgrain’s existing Advanced Processing Centre (APC) in Northamptonshire, will reduce food miles and introduce technology to the processing of arable crops grown by its farmer members.

Camgrain, founded in 1983, provides a co-operative grain storage facility for its farmer members.

he organisation collects, stores and markets circa 500,000t of its members’ crops, including wheat, barley, oats oilseed rape and linseed, at four APC’s in East Anglia and the East Midlands.

Due for completion in spring 2022, the pipeline will travel from the gas network to the site along a route that travels under two Network Rail bridges and crosses the A43, the primary road through the East Midlands. As a result, Fulcrum will include specialist directional drilling techniques.

imon Willis, CEO of Camgrain, said: “Fulcrum has been very supportive during the planning process as we brought this project forward, with its team providing valuable consultation and utility infrastructure advice.