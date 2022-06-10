The RAC called it a ‘truly dark day’ as the latest increase drove the cost of filling a typical family car to a record £100.
In Sheffield, Steve Roberts said he didn’t know how much it cost to fill up because ‘Tesco cap it at £99’.
@justjimjams, who organises sleepovers, said it cost her £60, adding ‘I need my car for business and delivering my set ups. I daren't increase my prices’.
Patrick Abel said: “£110 - two weeks ago.”
Asclepius commented: “£60 to fill the tank. Lasts me over two months as I cycle everywhere I can in and around the city.”
Peter Kennan said: “Hybrid £50. Solar panels at home fuel it day to day.”
And Rob WR wrote: “1.2L Mazda hatchback for me and bottom to full is around £50.”
A press release yesterday claimed: “Millions of SUV owners face paying as much as £200 to fill up as average fuel prices head towards £2 a litre.”
Responding to this, Liam Hardy said: “Maybe they shouldn't have bought outrageously oversized, overweight, heavily polluting and dangerous vehicles.”
Kirsten de Vos added: “My heart bleeds.”
Meanwhile ‘Cycle Gaz’ posted, alongside an image of bikes costing £249 at Decathlon: “You can get a serviceable new bike for less than three tanks of fuel.”
On the ‘Love Sheffield’ Facebook group, one member posted: “I'm ok, just a bit shaken up, but l'll be ok. For those of you who don't know what happened, I was robbed yesterday morning at the petrol station filling up the car. I gathered myself together, my hands were still shaking, I was dizzy and I honestly think I was in shock. My money was gone. I called the police, they were fantastic and called for medical assistance as my blood pressure was through the roof.
“The police asked me if I knew who did it, and I told them ‘Yes, it was pump number 4’.”
Britain shifted to selling petrol in litres in the 1980s. Prior to that it was sold in gallons. £2-a-litre is £9-a-gallon in old money.