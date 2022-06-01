Free Union Jacks - Meadowhall announces royal-themed fun for 'monumental' jubilee

Meadowhall is ready to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a long weekend of royal-themed fun.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:02 pm

From June 2nd – 5th, the mega-mall will host a ‘royal concierge’ to welcome visitors and hand out free union jacks and crowns.

‘Queen’s royal guards’ will be at the main dome entrance at various times ready for pictures with shoppers.

‘Royal face painters’ will be on hand from 11am–4pm on Park Lane and in the Oasis courtyard teepee. Meanwhile, a special ‘royal selfie spot’ will be set up at the main entrance.

Picture Scott Merrylees

Millie’s Cookies will provide sweet treats for a charity cake stand at the main entrance and the face painters will also be collecting donations.

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a monumental event, and we are excited to be celebrating it with our community with what will be a great weekend of fun.

“We know many people will be looking for ways to spend quality time with their family and friends.”

