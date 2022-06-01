From June 2nd – 5th, the mega-mall will host a ‘royal concierge’ to welcome visitors and hand out free union jacks and crowns.

‘Queen’s royal guards’ will be at the main dome entrance at various times ready for pictures with shoppers.

‘Royal face painters’ will be on hand from 11am–4pm on Park Lane and in the Oasis courtyard teepee. Meanwhile, a special ‘royal selfie spot’ will be set up at the main entrance.

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a monumental event, and we are excited to be celebrating it with our community with what will be a great weekend of fun.

Millie’s Cookies will provide sweet treats for a charity cake stand at the main entrance and the face painters will also be collecting donations.

"We know many people will be looking for ways to spend quality time with their family and friends."

“We know many people will be looking for ways to spend quality time with their family and friends.”

