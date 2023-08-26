The Co-op next to the petrol station has been re-opened on Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, after a refurbishment

These are the first pictures of the revamped Co-op store and petrol station in Frecheville, Sheffield.

The shop has been re-vamped, and is back open after a major refurbishment carried out over the last few weeks at the store on Birley Moor Lane.

The 24-hour petrol filling station and store, which is operated by specialist independent forecourt operator, SGN, supports around 25 local jobs.

The store includes Deliveroo home delivery, convenient parcel collection services, and an automatic laundromat.

There is also now to Costa Coffee, an enhanced bakery and hot food offer and, a compelling range of fresh products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products – including Co-op’s exclusive vegan range, GRO – will also be available.

Chris Wallace, area manager, said: “We are delighted to launch our new-look Co-op store. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, we are really looking forward to welcoming customers into their new and improved store.

"We have worked hard to develop the range, choice and added services which we are confident will create a compelling offer to serve motorists and our community, conveniently.”

It is a boost for the Birley Moor Road store, which the Co-operative Group confirmed the future of in 2003, at a time when it was closing one of its Chesterfield store.

It confirmed the future of Birley Moor Road's shop when the Chesterfield store, on Elder Way, was closed due to a ‘decline in sales’.

