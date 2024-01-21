Boss unveils plans to re-open the Forty Foot pub, used by Sheffield Wednesday fans on matchdays

A popular Sheffield Wednesday matchday pub looks set to re-open, just weeks after closing down.

New boss Stuart Davies, who runs a number of pubs across Yorkshire, has revealed that his firm has taken over the lease on the venue, with plans to bring it back into use as soon as possible.

The pub has been closed since Boxing Day, after the previous licensee left, with the windows and doors boarded up since.

Plans have been revealed for the re-opening of the Forty Foot pub, popular with Sheffield Wednesday fans on matchdays. Picture: David Kessen, National World

However Mr Davies, whose company has in the past run venues including the Green Dragon in Mosborough, now has plans to bring it back into operation, and to make improvements inside the venue.

The Forty Foot is at junction of Wordsworth Avenue and Donovan Road, near Southey Green, not far from Herries Road, making it with walking distance of Hillsborough stadium

Mr Davies says that he wants to combine its popular matchday role with ambitions to developing it as a community pub during the week.

He said he was expected to get the keys to the building on Tuesday, and would be appointing one of his existing experienced pub managers, Clarissa Taylor, to run it, as well as bringing in bar staff who already work in his pubs.

The Forty Foot pub, on Wordsworth Avenue, near Southey Green, closed on Boxing Day. Picture: David Kessen, National World

He plans to advertise for more bar staff in the coming weeks.

He said: "We take over on Tuesday, and then we are going to try to get it open on the Thursday (January 25) or the Friday (January 26)."

That would mean the pub would be open in time to welcome customers back before the Owls FA Cup fourth round clash with Coventry, which is due to take place on Friday, January 26, which is an evening kick-off.

Mr Davies added: "We've got loads planned for the Forty Foot. We're looking to get Sky TV and BT Sport showing in there, and we also plan to sponsor local amateur football teams in the area.

"We're trying to make it more of a community pub. One of our pubs in Richmond has housed homeless ex-service personnel for three until they get themselves sorted out with accommodation. We always try to help our communities.

"We're going to try to get it open as soon as possible, and then hope to put in for a refurbishment, with new tables, and new frontage, things like that."

He said any arrangements for a new sign would have to be made with the building's owners, Stonegate.

There are also plans to have pool and darts teams at the pub, with pool tables and darts boards due to be installed in the venue. There are also plans for music, discos and karaoke nights.

There are plans for special offers on matchdays, and to put Sheffield Wednesday memorabilia on display.

The Star spoke to residents soon after the pub closed. One said the Forty Foot would be greatly missed by its old regulars, although in recent times it had not been as popular with locals as it once was.