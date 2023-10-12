The company is flying high on the promise of a £400m investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forgemasters has taken on 24 apprentices as it undergoes a £400m upgrade from the Ministry of Defence.

The Brightside steelmaker says the youngsters will work towards a professional qualification while getting paid. It comes as the company receives investment from the MoD, a £100m new heavy forge line is the first major project to get underway.

New apprentices at booming Forgemasters.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Childs, interim HR director, said: “The calibre of candidates was very high this year and we were pleased to see much greater gender diversity across applications and successful candidates. The apprentices join our company at an exciting time, having secured significant investment following the MoD acquisition. As we transform our capability to meet the demands of our defence work, we are also expanding in areas such as civil nuclear and renewable energy.”

In April, the firm landed a multi-million pound order from an American rolling mill set to keep the 600-employee plant busy for a year.

Nicola added: “Our apprenticeship programme is recognised as one of the best our region has to offer, and we are incredibly proud to be able to provide future generations with the opportunity to not only have a meaningful and varied career but also to develop important skills for life.”

Apprentices have secured roles as machinists, electrical and control engineers, NDT technicians, methods engineer (degree), design engineer (degree), production planning and estimating, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Wynne, people development advisor - early careers at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “The strength of our apprenticeships programme is growing as we continue to protect and develop our skills-base for high-technology manufacturing.

“It’s great to welcome our latest cohort of apprentices and as they settle in, we are already planning for our 2024 apprentice requirements.”