Sheffield Forgemasters has launched a drive to recruit 26 apprentices as it progresses development on one of the world’s most advanced manufacturing facilities.

Marking the start of National Apprenticeships Week, the recruitment will see successful applicants join the Ministry of Defence-owned company during a hugely exciting period. Successful candidates will start in September and receive fully-funded training, working towards a professional qualification whilst getting paid. The closing date for applications is March 13.

Nicola Childs, head of people development at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “This year, we have tied our apprentices launch into National Apprenticeship Week as we seek out the most capable and committed individuals to join the team.

“There is no better time for apprentices to join the company, which has a secure future following our MoD acquisition, as we push on with a large recapitalisation programme to create the next level of engineering skills-sets in areas including defence and civil nuclear manufacture.”

Sheffield Forgemasters is investing £400m over the next 10 years to support its defence-critical assets, including a new heavy forge line and building, major machine tool replacements and the creation of a new machining facility, which will be unmatched outside of the UK.

Nicola added: “We really want to urge those candidates who want to secure an apprenticeship which will provide skills for life and excellent career development as we intensify our defence work and pioneer manufacturing technologies for civil nuclear power and offshore wind power.”

Details can be found on the Sheffield Forgemasters’ website in the following disciplines - production, maintenance, technical and central services.

Emily Wynne, people development advisor - early careers at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “It’s really exciting for the Sheffield City Region that we are in a position to offer so many apprenticeships ahead of our September intake and we expect a really strong response to the launch.

“This year, we have a broad variety of roles, which we hope appeals to the diverse talent that we have in our region.”

The Star has launched its sixth annual Apprenticeship Awards – apply here. Winners will be announced at a ceremony at Magna, Rotherham, on Thursday, May 18.

