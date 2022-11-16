The new structure will be adjacent to the forge on Brightside Lane and will house a new 13,000 tonne press, offices and water pumping station. It is part of a 10-year, £400m funding programme by the Ministry of Defence - which bought the business last year - aiming to upgrade its ‘defence-critical’ assets. Forgemasters makes parts for Royal Navy nuclear submarines as well as oil rigs and power stations.

Chief operating officer Gareth Barker, said the development would have significant benefits for Sheffield’s economy.

He added: “Securing planning permission for our new heavy forge line is a true landmark in the company’s history and will see work accelerate across the site as we move into 2023. In the early part of 2022, we undertook a major logistical exercise to ship the new press from Japan and place it in safe storage in the UK. The new facility will significantly improve our throughput of large, complex forgings and will enable us to push the envelope in terms of forging techniques and processes, as well as improving accuracy and reducing downtime.”

Forgemasters chief operating officer Gareth Barker.

A target date of 2025 has been set for the completion of works and the new forging press to be in operation. It will replace the company’s existing 10,000 tonne press, which was installed in the 1950s and upgraded in the 1980s. Forgemasters employs more than 600, including about 100 graduates and 60 apprentices.

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please.