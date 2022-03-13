Sheffield steel manufacture Forgemasters ‘ordered to scrap contract’ with Russian energy firm Gazprom
Sheffield steel manufacture Forgemasters is reported to have been ordered to scrap a contract with a Russian energy firm.
The Daily Telegraph reports the Brightside based firm, which was taken over by the Government last year, has been told to end a contract with the gas business Gazprom.
Ministers have not yet announced sanctions on Russian gas companies, but the Government has been reported as saying is exploring options to end British reliance on the country’s gas.
Forgemasters has previously worked with Gazprom on projects inluding gas pipelines, providing specialist steel components.
Gazprom Energy also provides gas for the business market, sourcing gas from around the world and selling it on to manufacturers, councils and other businesses.
The Telegraph quotes chief finance officer Stephen Hammell as saying said: “We can confirm that Sheffield Forgemasters has ceased all product supply into Russia and as global energy markets react to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the board is reviewing its energy supply as a matter of urgency.”