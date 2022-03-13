The Daily Telegraph reports the Brightside based firm, which was taken over by the Government last year, has been told to end a contract with the gas business Gazprom.

Ministers have not yet announced sanctions on Russian gas companies, but the Government has been reported as saying is exploring options to end British reliance on the country’s gas.

File picture of Sheffield Forgemasters. Picture by Simon Hulme. The Telegraph reports Forgemasters have been ordered to axe a contract with a Russian energy firm

Forgemasters has previously worked with Gazprom on projects inluding gas pipelines, providing specialist steel components.

Gazprom Energy also provides gas for the business market, sourcing gas from around the world and selling it on to manufacturers, councils and other businesses.