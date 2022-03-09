University of Sheffield’s energy supplier is Russian firm Gazprom

It is one of three universities which have active contracts with Gazprom as their only energy provider.

The university has a three-year agreement which expires in September 2022.

Councils, universities, colleges and other public bodies have desperately reviewed their energy supply contracts after sanctions were imposed on Gazprom following Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

The University of Sheffield has Russian gas giant Gazprom as its sole energy provider

A number have announced they will exit their contracts early. The University of Sheffield was unavailable for comment.

The deal came to light through Public Finance magazine, which examined procurement documents filed with government and the European Union.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy says Gazprom has been sanctioned by the Government and will no longer be able to issue debt or equity in the UK.

A spokesperson said: “The UK is in no way dependent on Russian gas supply and our highly diverse sources of gas supply and a diverse electricity mix ensures that households, businesses, and heavy industry get the energy they need.”

Gazprom Energy has traded in the UK since 2006 and is one of Britain’s biggest energy suppliers to industry and organisations.

University speaks out on Ukraine

The university’s website says an executive board meeting had discussed “the shocking events” in Ukraine and the global reaction to the Russian invasion.

On the website, vice-Chancellor Prof Koen Lamberts says: “Our thoughts are firmly with everyone affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

“We have been in contact with our local and regional partners to discuss South Yorkshire’s response to the current crisis and to find out what coordinated activities are planned to support those experiencing the devastations of war.

“The executive board is working closely with the Russell Group, Universities UK, the Department for Education, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and others to identify and review any actions we can take to support the ongoing sanctions against the Russian government.