Forge Island: Arc Cinema and Travelodge jobs on offer as Rotherham turns into 'regional leisure destination'
Local residents are being encouraged to take a job transforming Rotherham into a 'regional leisure destination'.
Outlets based at Forge Island – the town’s new leisure development - including Arc Cinema and Travelodge, will be among companies advertising vacancies at an event this month.
Chefs, waiting and bar staff, housekeeping and front-of-house jobs will be available at Rotherham Council’s recruitment fair.
Established employers will also be there including the RAF, Places for People, Constant Security, the civil service and the council. Sectors covered include construction, health and social care, customer services, administration, leisure and security.
Councillor Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “Our aim has always been to bring more people into our centre to live, work and play, restoring pride and activity in our town centre.
"Forge Island is a major milestone in our efforts to provide Rotherham with a family-friendly destination people can enjoy and be proud of, whilst providing hundreds of jobs.
“I’m pleased that we have been able to bring such a diverse range of employers together for this recruitment event. With people juggling different demands, it’s good to see a variety of working patterns will be available, which include part-time, full-time, working from home or evening working.”
Employers attending so far:
Mears, Equans, Royal Air Force, Travel Lodge, Arc Cinema, Rotherham Council Children’s Young People Services, S1 Security, Protocol Education, Mencap, Places for People, Target Housing, Rotherham Council Fostering Team, Teacher Active, Choices Homecare, Personal Assist, CRT Care, The Civil Service, South Yorkshire Police, Rotherham Council, Care Services, Constant Security and Rotherham Council Hospitality Services.
The jobs fair is from 10am-2pm on Friday February 23 at Riverside House, Main Street, Rotherham S60 1AE. Go to: https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/jobs-careers/employment-support