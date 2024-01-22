A project to build a public park and walk alongside the river Don in Rotherham will be delayed.

Planning permission was granted for the Riverside Garden in June 2023, after funding was granted from the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The plans will see the park extending from the demolished Riverside Precinct on the former car park – but it will no longer be delivered this year.

A report to Rotherham Metroolitan Borough Council’s cabinet states that the sole bidder for the project submitted a tender price £1.5m above budget.

Riverside Gardens

It adds: “There has been significant delay following the procurement process which failed to conclude in a successful contract award.

“A direct award design and build contract is now being undertaken and is expected to complete in early 2024 with the physical delivery expected to commence later in 2024.”

RMBC will now combine the scheme with improvements to the public spaces around Upper Millgate and Corporation Street, and begin the tender process to find a contractor.

The scheme will include a series of soft landscape terraces, accessible routes from Market Street and Domine Lane, and a children’s play area.

The plans also include the creation of a riverside walk along the river Don, artwork, and new seating to enjoy the views.

The gardens will provide a gateway for the flagship Forge Island leisure development and wider town centre.