Planning permission for 'fantastic' public space Riverside Gardens granted

Riverside Gardens will include a series of soft landscape terraces, accessible routes from Market Street and Domine Lane, and a natural play area for children.
The plans also include the creation of a riverside walk along the River Don, artwork and new seating spaces to enjoy the views.
This is in addition to The Forge Island leisure development which will include an eight-screen state-of-the-art boutique cinema, delivered by The Arc Cinema, alongside a 69-room Travelodge hotel.
This will be complemented by restaurants, bars and attractive public spaces, creating an exciting mixed-use destination.
Cllr David Sheppard, Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, said: “Riverside Gardens will transform an underused site to fantastic public space which will allow residents to connect with the river and nature.
“It will be a great addition to the green spaces in the town centre, providing nearby residents with a space where they can meet and feel the benefits of nature. I am glad to see that the riverside, home to some of our favourite wildlife, will be easily accessed and enjoyed by all members of our communities.”
Riverside Gardens is funded following a successful bid to the government’s Future High Streets Fund.